On Monday, former Goldman Sachs banker Steven Mnuchin was confirmed by the United States Senate as Secretary of Treasury. The vote was close—53 to 47—and drawn roughly along party lines.

As the New York Times reports, Mnuchin will hold a critical advisory position, aiding Donald Trump in tax code revision, trade deal renegotiation, and amendments to various financial regulations.

Democrats hotly contested Mnuchin’s appointment, arguing that his resumé bespeaks the sort of “corporate malpractice” that led the country into financial straits less than a decade ago. Indeed, Mnuchin’s professional history is less than savory; he has gained considerable wealth by foreclosing on elderly homeowners.

In the midst of his confirmation hearings, Democrats also censured Mnuchin for concealing approximately $100 million in assets, as well as for keeping mum about his directorial position at an investment fund based in the Cayman Islands — a notorious tax shelter.

Republicans, however, were determined to complete the confirmation hearings process—Mnuchin is the last cabinet appointee to appear before the Senate. In spite of a Democratic boycott, the committee broke with protocol and proceeded to the vote.

So, that’s that. Albeit with brute force, Republicans managed to shove through every last one of Trump’s flagrantly terrible appointments, and now they are everyone’s problem. Strap in, folks, and keep your poster board and markers handy.

Correction: David Shulkin was the last appointee to be confirmed by the Senate. He will serve as Secretary of Veteran Affairs.