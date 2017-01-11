Here is your girl, the resplendent, mesmerizing FKA twigs slinking her way through NikeWomen’s spring campaign for the brand’s latest offering, the Spring Zonal Strength Tights, a campaign for which she is also the creative director.

“Ever since I was young, I knew I was special,” she intones over footage of dancers clad in Nike, jewelry and face paint, shot in and around Mexico City and directed by 17-year old David Uzochukwu. Featuring athletes and dancers like track and field star English Gardner, dancer Saskia Horton and Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, the brief spot highlights her sinuous and hypnotizing choreography against a beautiful backdrop.

Aside from appearing in the campaign, Twigs also directed and conceptualized the entire thing, setting the movements to a brief snippet of new music(!!!), a track called “Trust In Me.” In a statement about the campaign, she writes:

I made the song in the campaign film, “Trust In Me,” before I got approached about this project. I realized it would be perfect, because the lyrics say, “Put your trust in me.” In a way, we’re asking people to look at me and the other amazing athletes in the video and trust the way we are. We’ve worked hard to perfect our crafts and create our own destinies, and we’re feeling good in our bodies.

Her previous creative collaboration with Calvin Klein showcased her skills as a dancer and creative genius; this two-minute spot does much of the same. Like all of her work, it is ethereal and sharp and slightly dangerous, just the way I like it.