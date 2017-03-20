In what is apparently the first instance of a big-budget superhero movie featuring an LGBTQ protagonist, a character in the new Power Rangers movie briefly hints that she might be sexually attracted to women.



Advertisement

The moment comes toward the end of the film, according to director Dean Israelite, who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday:

“[T]here’s a scene in which the titular heroes learn that the Yellow Ranger Trini (Becky G) is coming to terms with her sexual orientation, with one character assuming she’s having ‘boyfriend problems,’ and soon realizing that perhaps she’s actually having ‘girlfriend problems.’ It’s a small moment, but one director Dean Israelite calls ‘pivotal’ for the entire film.”

It’s a small step, but an important one, especially considering that David Yost, an openly gay actor who played the original Blue Ranger in the ’90s series eventually left after being harassed over his sexual orientation. Yost told THR that those involved in the new movie, “really stepped up to the plate. I think so many people in the LGBTQI community are going to be excited to see that representation.”

Advertisement

Israelite told THR that Trini, “hasn’t fully figured it out yet. I think what’s great about that scene and what that scene propels for the rest of the movie is, ‘That’s OK.’ The movie is saying, ‘That’s OK,’ and all of the kids have to own who they are and find their tribe.”

[via The Hollywood Reporter]