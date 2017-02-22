On Wednesday February 22, it was brought to my attention that the president of Finland keeps as his companion a Boston Terrier named Lennu. But as a journalist and arbiter of the truth, I couldn’t just accept the information at face value—I had to see for myself. Just how good of a boy is Lennu, and who kept his stupid adorable little face a secret from me for so long? Starting on this journey, I knew I’d find more questions than answers but I had to try anyway.



Is he a good boy?

IS HE?

IS HE???

IS HE...

A GOOD...

BOY???

Lennuuuuu

Lennu who’s a good boy?

WHOOOOO

WHO A GOOD BOYWDKHJSKDJLAKSJDLEWJDE

LENNU WHO WHO

That’s a good boy!!!!!