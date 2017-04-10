Screen shots via The Miami Herald/Instagram

Harrison Garcia, who has been referred to as a “27-year-old schmuck” by his own defense lawyer, currently awaits trial in Miami, having been accused of illegally selling marijuana, Xanax, and lean. Garcia reportedly referred to himself as the “CEO of Purple Drank,” and his Instagram handle is muhammad_a_lean.

Last week, federal authorities revealed that they were investigating possible deals Garcia is alleged to have facilitated for rapper Lil Wayne and singer Chris Brown.

The Miami Herald reports:

Then jurors got to see evidence of Lil Wayne — whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter — and Brown’s involvement in the form of text messages seized from Garcia’s phones. The messages appeared to show Garcia directing his “do-boy” to deliver drugs to Lil Wayne and his crew. “I’ll shoot u some trees,” one message read, a reference to marijuana. “It’s for Wayne,” Garcia allegedly responded via text. The text message about Brown was more explicit. Garcia sent a bragging text message to a woman of a screen shot of the $15,000 bank deposit from “Christopher Brown” into his account. “Look who put money my account,” Garcia wrote. The woman responded: “What that for LOL” Garcia replied with several smiley face emojis: “Drugs … lean and shit.”

Yep, that is definitely schmuck-like behavior. However, Garcia’s lawyer, Gustavo Lage, called his client a “schmuck” to underscore his team’s defense strategy: portraying Garcia as a drug addict and wannabe whose gun-toting, celeb-hobnobbing persona was a facade for social media. Garcia’s Instagram reportedly featured shots of him posing with guns, expensive cars, the aforementioned stars, and stacks of cash. Garcia’s defense team called the case against their client “Instagram persecution” and suggested that Wayne and Brown were the real targets here.

On Thursday, a federal agent testified that Garcia confessed to selling Wayne “a lot of narcotics” when he was arrested in October.

The jury is set to deliberate today. If Garcia is convicted on the five federal charges he’s accused of, he faces up to life in prison.