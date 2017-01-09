Photo Credit: Getty Images

Since the harrowing events of October 3, 2016, when Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris apartment and left bound and gagged in her bathroom, police have been meticulously reviewing video footage and other evidence from that night. And now, after having made 17 arrests, investigators suspect that the heist may have been an inside job.

Among the so-called “Kim K 17"—suspects connected to the robbery—is a 27-year-old limo driver for a company frequently employed by the Kardashians when they visit Paris. This driver, likely the last person to chauffeur Kardashian before the heist, may have supplied the robbers with information regarding her whereabouts.

Of the 17 suspects arrested, five are the suspected robbers who disguised themselves as policemen — they were all apprehended either in Paris or in nearby cities. One was even identified by residual DNA on a roll of adhesive tape used to bind Kardashian. DNA was also collected from the gag that smothered her cries.

Most of the suspects, three of whom are women, are documented as veteran criminals, guilty of crimes including armed robbery and drug and counterfeit trafficking. The eldest, a 72-year-old male known as “Pierre B.,” is an infamous counterfeiter and may have orchestrated the robbery.

Kardashian is apparently “very happy” and “very reassured” by the progress made over the last few months. Unfortunately, as Us Weekly reports, she must participate in the investigation process by reviewing footage of the men who robbed her. That will undoubtedly be a disturbing task.

Those who watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians will likely learn more as the show’s sixth season begins. A recent teaser for the show revealed Kardashian recollecting her traumatic experience. But while the celebrity has made her return to the public eye, insiders say that she enjoyed the benefits of a slower pace, away from the cameras. Henceforth, they predict, Kardashian will maintain a more balanced schedule.

[People]

After Tom Hiddleston delivered a flagrantly self-indulgent acceptance speech at last night’s Golden Globes, he was lampooned across the internet. Also, Christian Slater’s visage indicated that he wasn’t impressed by the speech — and who among us wants to disappoint Christian Slater?

Hiddles can’t afford another whopping PR blunder; after all, he’s still squirming under the shadow of his pseudo-romance with Taylor Swift. Thus, the following apology:

I really liked The Night Manager, and despite my better instincts, I still like Tom Hiddleston. So, I’m going to choose to believe that he’s being sincere. (But you still haven’t redeemed yourself post-Hiddleswift, Tom. Remember that.)

[Buzzfeed]

