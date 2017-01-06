Images via Splash News.

The private memorial service for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds (planned by Todd Fisher and Billie Lourd) was Thursday night at “the family compound in the Coldwater Canyon area” of Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Per The Daily Mail, the roughly 125 guests included Penny Marshall, Meg Ryan, Richard Dreyfuss, Buck Henry, Candice Bergen, George Lucas, Gwyneth Paltrow, Meryl Streep, Tracey Ullman, Stephen Fry, Lea Michele, and Elle Barkin.

Writes People:

Advertisement

Guests dined on the same menu Fisher served regularly at her legendary parties: fried chicken, collard greens, and cornbread. “The only things missing were Carrie and Debbie,” says the friend, who attended many parties at the house.

Meryl Streep reportedly sang “Happy Days Are Here Again” during her eulogy, and a source says, “By the end, everyone was singing.” And now everyone is crying.

[The Daily Mail / People]

So let’s try to make you laugh.

Advertisement

Sponsored

Bette Midler is starring in the upcoming Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, so they put her name in lights on the Shubert Theatre’s marquee. While the letters were still being attached, passersby assumed her unfinished name (BETT not BETTE) was a misspelling.

Fortunately, writes Page Six, one of the play’s reps said getting Bette Midler’s name wrong is impossible—especially in Times Square.

Advertisement

“We are quite sure there is not a soul within a 15-block radius of Shubert Alley that doesn’t know the exact proper spelling of Ms. Midler’s name. You’ll be happy to know that both ‘e’s in Bette are finally back where they belong.”

[Page Six]

Maybe Bella Thorne isn’t dating him or him. Maybe she’s just dating Bella.

[THL]