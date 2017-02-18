The real Sisqó in 2000 (Image via AP)

A guy who looks literally nothing like Sisqó made his way into several high-profile fashion week events, because people assumed he was Sisqó. This is sort of like how people think every bald white guy with glasses is Moby, except probably more racist. From Page Six:



The fake Sisqó sat front row at the Philipp Plein and Vivienne Tam shows — where he sported a black velvet, gold-trimmed, caftan-style Versace suit, a torrent of chunky jewelry and shades. Hitting the shows with his “assistant,” he also attended Kanye West’s presentation.

On what basis did the Sisqó “imposter” resemble the real deal? His...hair? Which was...bleached? Look for yourself:

Designer Vivienne Tam and “guest,” aka Not Sisqó (Image via Getty)

The party really only ended for Faux Sisqó once he tried to board a rich New Yorker’s Caribbean-bound private jet, which unfortunately requires a passport. It turns out the dude’s name is Gavin Barnes, and he was born in 1986—making him 13 when the “Thong Song” debuted in 2000.

God forbid anyone else trying to attend NYFW have bleached hair and an assistant.

Reached by phone, Gavin told us, “I never said I was Sisqó. People thought I was him, and that wasn’t cool.” He denied posing as the singer but refused to clarify who he actually is, denying his last name was Barnes.

[Page Six]



Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz got DJ Khaled’s son a damn piano.

He’s three months old.

[People]