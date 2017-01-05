Everybody Loves Viola Kara BrownToday 6:00pmFiled to: viola davishollywood walk of famesnap judgementmeryl streep5916EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink All images via Getty. Viola Davis was honored today with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and I hope you’ll join me in saying: it’s about goddamn time. Advertisement I don’t know personally Viola Davis (YET), but she seems like as great a person as she is an actress which was evidenced by all the love she received today. Her Fences family showed up: As did her How to Get Away With Murder costars: Naturally, Meryl Streep went to speak at the ceremony because real recognize real. Though, I’m guessing she was most excited about this attendee. Kara Brownkara.brown@jezebel.com@KararbrownStaff Writer, JezebelReply59 repliesLeave a reply