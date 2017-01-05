All images via Getty.

Viola Davis was honored today with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and I hope you’ll join me in saying: it’s about goddamn time.



I don’t know personally Viola Davis (YET), but she seems like as great a person as she is an actress which was evidenced by all the love she received today.

Her Fences family showed up:

As did her How to Get Away With Murder costars:

Naturally, Meryl Streep went to speak at the ceremony because real recognize real.

Though, I’m guessing she was most excited about this attendee.