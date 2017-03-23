Rep. John Lewis is a a gem, a beautiful angel-man, a national treasure whose ongoing commitment to justice and sacrifices for this nation we will never remotely deserve. So it’s unsurprising that Congressman Lewis would bless us, once again, with one of the the most unbelievably lovable images I’ve ever seen.

And you know what else? There is a truly unmanageable amount of bullshit and evil going down around us right now. I don’t need to rehash any of it. You know. You know all about the stupid lasagna in which we are currently drowning.

Usually, I’m not one for avoiding reality but I think we all need a moment. Take a deep breath. The world is still crumbling, but here is a wonderful, wonderful man holding some wonderful puppies.

At least we have this.