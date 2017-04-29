On Friday, Billy McFarland, the 25-year-old co-organizer of epic logistical and financial fuck-up the Fyre Festival, issued a repentant statement via Rolling Stone on what exactly went down (as in collapsed in on itself) Thursday night in the Bahamas.
As you may already know, Fyre was intended to be the coolest, most debaucherous and luxurious festival experience ever, but turned disastrous so quickly (no musical acts, no housing, no food, aside from cold cuts), that the government of the Bahamas literally ended up apologizing for allowing these entrepreneurial hooligans to throw such a trash event in the first place. The other main organizer of the event, Ja Rule, issued his own non-apology apology yesterday in which he claimed that the festival was, “NOT A SCAM” and definitely “NOT” his “FAULT.”