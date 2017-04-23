The Associated Press reported on Sunday that Erin Moran, famous for playing Joanie Cunningham on the TV shows Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi, died on Saturday. She was 56 years old.



The sheriff’s department of Harrison County, Indiana said in a statement that they received a 911 call about an unresponsive woman Saturday night. “Upon arrival of first responders, it was determined that Erin Moran Fleischmann was deceased,” the statement reads. The cause of death is not yet known and an autopsy is pending.

Moran was born in Burbank, California and signed with her first agent (or, rather, her mother did) when she was five years old. Though Moran was never able to duplicate the success of Happy Days, she continued to act in TV shows, including The Love Boat and Murder, She Wrote.

In 2009 Moran announced that she was writing a memoir called Happy Days, Depressing Nights. Later in her life, Moran moved to Indiana with her husband, Steve Fleischmann.

Hollywood, including former castmates, paid respects on social media Sunday morning.

