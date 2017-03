Images via MediaPunch / AKM-GSI.

Here’s Emma Roberts showing up to Wednesday’s taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a decidedly spacey outfit.

Per Tom + Lorenzo, she’s wearing Markarian’s “Pisces” dress (they’re a new brand, specializing in handmade embroidered pieces) and Tabitha Simmons shoes. Here’s a closeup of all those little moons and planets.

I am sorry to say that there are also cutouts on the elbows, but maybe you can handle that news better than I.