Sometimes it can be tempting to try to outrun attachments and responsibilities, at leasts for a while, but they have a tendency to catch up with you eventually, and, well, here I am writing about this Ed Sheeran person again.



In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Sir Elton John, who genuinely likes Ed Sheeran (“It’s just so funny to hear [Sheeran] singing “Tiny Dancer,” I was very touched.”) and hangs out with him frequently said he encouraged the 26-year-old musician’s decision to take time off last year from social media and the music scene:

“He was so omnipresent I said, ‘Ed, even I’m sick of you. Go away.’ And he did. He just went to the Far East with his girlfriend, had a great time, put on a lot of weight, ate food and came back. One thing I said to him when he went, I said, ‘Don’t put on weight,’ because he’s very prone to put on weight like I am. And he came back heavy, but he lost it all for the album. He just went away and had a great time.”

Apparently John is something of a mentor to Sheeran: “The thing I love about Ed is he’s always asking for advice.” That’s an awful lot of responsibility and I’d like to say use it for good, get him to the “Far East” again soon, for moral support, for blog and country, although deep down I suspect that life’s little troubles, like Ed Sheeran, are inescapable.