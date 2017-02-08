Photo: AP

On Wednesday, Alabama senator Jeff Sessions was confirmed by the Senate as attorney general. On Tuesday night, Senator Elizabeth Warren was blocked from participating in the confirmation hearing by Senate Republicans who were less than thrilled with her reading a letter written by Coretta Scott King that opposed Sessions’s nomination. Lest you worry that this break her stride, rest easy. Elizabeth Warren will not stand for this shit.



After being handed the gift of a campaign slogan should she run for president in 2020, Warren made clear that she and other Democrats in the Senate will do their damnedest to keep an eye trained on Sessions, a man who was once deemed too racist to serve as federal judge.

Unburdened by the rule against “impugning” other senators that Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell used to cut her off Tuesday night, Warren made no bones about the fact that she is not content to stay silent in a series of tweets spotted by the Washington Post.

Is this the warmup for a run in 2020? Maybe/probably/who knows. Right now, any hope for that possible scenario is just a balm against the terror of Donald Trump and the four years ahead. Regardless, it’s reassuring to know that while bad shit still happens, Elizabeth Warren and other senators are effectively putting their colleagues on notice—as much as a tweet can, at least. Attorney General Sessions could be very, very dangerous to civil rights in this country and opposition is urgently necessary. Whether or not it will actually do any good is anyone’s guess.

While I wish with all the energy I have left that one day soon, Donald Trump’s Twitter account is wrested from his tiny, ineffectual hands, I hope that they let Elizabeth Warren tweet forever.