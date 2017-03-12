Image via Getty

Tattooed puff pastry Ed Sheeran will make a cameo appearance on season seven of Game of Thrones. Whatever makes everyone happy!



Advertisement

According to Entertainment Weekly, showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss announced the news on Sunday at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas:

The producers said the “Shape of You” singer is a favorite of star Maisie Williams. “For years we were trying to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie and this year we finally did it,” Benioff said.

The smash HBO show has previously featured cameos by artists like Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol, Will Champion from Coldplay, Sigur Rós, and Mastodon. All of these acts are uniformly better than Ed Sheeran, who studies indicate totally sucks.

Advertisement

On the bright side, maybe the drudgery of filming will melt him away once and for all!

“A lot of [music artists] say they would they would like to [be on the show], and then we tell them [shooting a scene] is so boring,” Weiss said. “‘You’re gonna hate this — you’re going to be sitting around three days for 12 hours a day.’” The producers noted the lead singer of Sigur Rós,Jónsi Birgisson, wanted to leave after his season 3 close-up during Joffrey’s wedding and didn’t realize he had to stick around as a background actor for several more days. “He was a super good sport about it,” Weiss added.

Game Of Thrones will premiere on July 16. Yawn.