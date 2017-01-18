Ebony Magazine Reveals Stunning Cover As the Trump Era BeginsKara BrownToday 3:20pmFiled to: ebony magazinethe trump erablack peoplekadir nelson6543EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink On Wednesday, Ebony magazine revealed its February cover featuring some truly beautiful art: a reimagining Grant Wood’s American Gothic as a black family bracing themselves for a world where Donald Trump is the President of the United States. Advertisement Kadir Nelson provides the artwork, and the issue asks how the black families and the larger black community can survive the Trump era. Black Americans are one of the many vulnerable groups worried about the impacts of a Trump presidency, especially considering Trump has a history of racism against black people and continues to be extremely racist on a regular basis. Advertisement The issue features commentary from The Root’s Kirsten West Savali, Jelani Cobb, Isabel Wilkerson and more. Kara Brownkara.brown@jezebel.com@KararbrownStaff Writer, JezebelReply65 repliesLeave a reply