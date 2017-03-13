Image via Getty

In the latest court battle, Dr. Luke has filed a motion to subpoena a Kesha fan for what the producer’s legal team claims is defamation.

Last year, Michael Eisele, owner of the fan account @KeshaToday, organized a #FreeKesha campaign and protest to support the singer during her sexual assault lawsuit against Dr. Luke. According to court papers from March 10, Luke and his lawyers are pushing to question Eisele about his involvement.



Eisele, the motion for subpoena asserts, “closely coordinated” with the singer-songwriter “to spread Ms. Sebert’s defamatory statements and tarnish Plaintiffs’ reputation,” The document further accuses Kesha of “encouraging and assisting Mr. Eisele in creating bogus Internet ‘petitions’ and engaging in other tactics to pressure Sony Music Entertainment to terminate its business with Plaintiffs,” including the February 2016 #FreeKesha protests outside an NYC courthouse.

In December 2015, prior to the courthouse protest, Eisele told Jezebel, “Yes there is a such thing as a contract. But there is also something called a flagrant disregard for human rights. My only hope is that Sony recognizes the voices of those who show to protest on the day of court. I want them to see dozens of Kesha’s fans covered in glitter, holding signs, and peacefully protesting for Kesha’s career.” Jezebel has reached out to Eisele for comment and will update if he responds.