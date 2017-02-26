Image via screen grab/ABC

Dozens of headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia have been broken, an incident deemed by police to be an act of vandalism.



According to ABC, the discovery of the shattered gravestones at Mt. Carmel Cemetery was made this morning by a man visiting his father’s grave.

“It’s just very disheartening that such a thing would take place,” Aaron Mallin told the news station. Despite appearances, he said he’s holding out hope that the act wasn’t anti-Semitic.

“I’m hoping it was maybe just some drunk kids. But the fact that there’s so many it leads one to think it could have been targeted,” he said.

While at least a dozen headstones were broken, the number may turn out to be far greater, since the damage was spread throughout the cemetery. A police spokesperson told the AP an estimated 75 to 100 monuments were affected.

Last week, more than 150 headstones were broken at a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis.

