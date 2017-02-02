Photo: Getty

As you are certainly aware by now, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is pregnant with twins. This is great news for both Beyoncé and people who love her(me) and wish for her happiness(still me). Despite the fact that she is indeed with children, she will be performing at the Grammys on February 12. Exciting!!!



Entertainment Tonight reports that she was spotted at a “secret location” with her dancers, her camera crew and her glam squad, rehearsing for what will surely be an incredible performance. The recent news of her pregnancy surely set some tongues wagging about whether or not the star would appear at this very important engagement — she’s nominated for nine Grammy awards for Lemonade — but please tell me when pregnancy has ever stopped this woman from doing anything?

Think back to 2011, a happier time, when Donald Trump wasn’t the president. Remember the VMAs? Beyoncé hit that choreography, nailed every single key change in “Love on Top” and then unbuttoned that sequined dinner jacket to rub her newly pregnant belly, smiling out from ear to ear, as the song goes.

What everyone should be fretting about, however, is Coachella. The organizers of the festival reportedly heard about her pregnancy like the rest of the world — via a gloriously over the top photo shoot — and are worried about whether or not she’ll be up to the task in April. TMZ speculates that she’s maybe 4 or 5 months along, so she’ll be pretty freaking pregnant by then. She has yet to say whether or not she will perform, but once again — when has pregnancy ever stopped her?