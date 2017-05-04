Would you whip out a packet of Marlboros while wandering through a museum? Presumably not. And yet that didn’t stop several celebs from lighting up in the bathroom during the Met Gala!

First the New York Daily News reported: “Bella Hadid, Dakota Johnson, Rami Malek, Marc Jacobs, Courtney Love, and Frances Bean Cobain, among others, were caught in social media snaps puffing on cigarettes while attending the lavish annual affair.” This is, of course, verboten—smoking indoors was banned in New York City in 2003, and violators are subject to a $100 fine.



Then Page Six—not to let the Post be outdone—talked to at least one donor, who was deeply displeased.

“As a donor to the Met, I was so insulted to see all these ‘celebrities’ smoking and taking selfies of themselves in the bathroom. Mostly, it’s disrespectful to the art collection which needs to be kept 100 percent smoke-free. I would honestly like to see these people fined by the city.”

Note the skeptical scare quotes. The “celebrities” even incurred the wrath of a board member, according to the tab:

Don’t smoke in the Met. It’s an art museum. Act like you’ve got some sense.

