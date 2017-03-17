Image via Getty.

In an interview with U.K. magazine Rollacoasta, a member of One Direction who is not Zayn or Harry shared a story about the time Donald Trump demanded the band to vacate one of his New York hotels after they declined to meet his daughter. (Based on age, presumably Tiffany and not Ivanka.)

“Trump actually kicked us out of his hotel once,” 1D-er Liam Payne told the mag, continuing:

You wouldn’t believe it. It was about [meeting] his daughter. He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said ‘well, wake them up’ and I was like ‘no’ and then he wouldn’t let us use the underground garage. Obviously in New York we can’t really go outside. New York is ruthless for us...So he was like, ‘OK, then I don’t want you in my hotel.’ So we had to leave.

As Vanity Fair’s Richard Lawson reminds us, 1D fans—even after the group called it quits—are not a crew you wish to anger, even when you’re commander-in-chief:

...God Almighty, you do not want to run afoul of those people. Trust me. You don’t. I don’t mean the band specifically. But its fans? Hooftie. I’ve mixed it up with them and it is not pleasant. They are tireless and unwavering. Which I can respect. They’re fighting for a good cause. But yikes. An American war with 1D fans would drain us of much blood and treasure, an endless conflict of such murky moral justification that it would only serve to further divide this nation. This could be a catastrophe. And it could happen.

Hm, I concur with Lawson that Trump has picked a fight that he’s not prepared for, but—counter point—maybe that’s a good thing? Hell hath no fury like a One Direction fan scorned and if they can overwhelm the voting booths during the midterm elections and the 2020 elections—much like they have with, say, the People’s Choice Awards—to avenge 1D’s honor, they just might save us.

Like hyenas, terrifying in their own right, taking down a hairless, spray-tanned lion—both brutal and mesmerizing.