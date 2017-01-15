Photo Credit: Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump continues to watch Saturday Night Live with paranoid devotion and to, subsequently, fuss about Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of him. So, you will not be surprised to learn that Trump did not appreciate the show’s “Pee-Pee Party” Press Conference cold open, and that he made his disapproval known on Twitter.

A jab at NBC News too! Our PEOTUS misses nary an opportunity to rail against those who find fault with him.

Laughing at Trump’s paper-thin skin relieves tension as Inauguration Day approaches, but his now-routine public condemnation of political satire should be alarming. Trump knows that most of his more recent predecessors were mocked by SNL — and by many other television shows and media outlets too. He doesn’t care. He regards himself as exceptional: a victim of unfair attacks and undeserving of any critique. Moreover, he does not honor the First Amendment, especially when it compromises his feeble, if overblown, ego. After January 20, Trump may seek means to do more than whine when critics illuminate his flaws.