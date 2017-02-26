Photo Credit: Getty Images

Last night, our meathead-in-chief headed to the Trump Hotel in downtown Washington, D.C. for a steak dinner at the BLT Steakhouse. And wouldn’t you know that he managed to make it completely unappetizing!

According to the Independent Journal Review, Trump ordered an aged New York strip steak well done. And then, he ate it with ketchup. Ketchup.

While there, Trump was spotted by other restaurant patrons and treated like the celebrity he wants to be. One woman cried, “Donald, it’s my birthday!” Trump took a picture with her—a “birthday present,” he said—and then told her she looked “very young” and “has great skin.”

He was joined for dinner by class acts Nigel Farage, leader of Brexit, Florida governor Rick Scott, daughter Ivanka, and her husband Jared Kushner.

So anyway, how was your weekend?