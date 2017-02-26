Donald Trump Eats His Steak Well Done With Ketchup, Like a Damn ChildRachel Vorona CoteToday 9:15pmFiled to: Meathead-in-ChiefDonald TrumpPOTUSWashington D.C.Trump HotelBLT SteakhouseNigel FarageRick ScottIvanka TrumpJared Kushner2156EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Getty Images Last night, our meathead-in-chief headed to the Trump Hotel in downtown Washington, D.C. for a steak dinner at the BLT Steakhouse. And wouldn’t you know that he managed to make it completely unappetizing! Advertisement According to the Independent Journal Review, Trump ordered an aged New York strip steak well done. And then, he ate it with ketchup. Ketchup.While there, Trump was spotted by other restaurant patrons and treated like the celebrity he wants to be. One woman cried, “Donald, it’s my birthday!” Trump took a picture with her—a “birthday present,” he said—and then told her she looked “very young” and “has great skin.” Advertisement He was joined for dinner by class acts Nigel Farage, leader of Brexit, Florida governor Rick Scott, daughter Ivanka, and her husband Jared Kushner.So anyway, how was your weekend?Rachel Vorona Coterachel@jezebel.com@RVoronaCoteContributor, JezebelReply215 repliesLeave a reply