The recognition for Atlanta at this year’s Golden Globes is keeping many of us alive while watching La La Land predictably and dishearteningly win a lot of awards. Here’s Donald Glover in a chocolate suit accepting his award for Best Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical, after Atlanta won earlier in the night for Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical, thus cementing the show’s brilliant first season in the eyes of important Hollywood people.



“I grew up in a house where magic wasn’t allowed so being here is like magical to me. Every time I saw a movie or Disney movies or heard your voices or saw you, I was like, oh, magic is from people,” Glover says on stage. “Like, we’re the ones who kind of, in a weird way, tell a story or a lie to children so they do stuff that they never thought was possible.”

Essentially, parents and movies lie to kids all the time but lies are what dreams are made of! Glover also thanks his son and the mother of his son in the speech. Let it be known that he earlier thanked the MIGOS.