God bless this Jack Russell terrier, who is so excited to be at the prestigious British dog show Crufts and who is so bad at the agility course.

Advertisement

The Telegraph points out this wonderful performance by Ollie. At one point he attempts to jump a barrier, doesn’t quite make it and face plants, but quickly bounces up, shakes it off and continues running wildly around the show floor, sometimes doing bits of the course but sometimes not. His performance is only improved by the announcer, who cracks up while dispensing commentary like “Wrong way through the—oh well, it doesn’t really matter, does it?” and “Ollie’s totally crazy.”

“As you can see, he loves life and exercise,” the announcer finally concludes. Same!