Dog Falls All Over Himself in Frantic Dog Show Excitement Kelly FairclothToday 12:10pmFiled to: good dogscrufts23237EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkGod bless this Jack Russell terrier, who is so excited to be at the prestigious British dog show Crufts and who is so bad at the agility course. Advertisement The Telegraph points out this wonderful performance by Ollie. At one point he attempts to jump a barrier, doesn’t quite make it and face plants, but quickly bounces up, shakes it off and continues running wildly around the show floor, sometimes doing bits of the course but sometimes not. His performance is only improved by the announcer, who cracks up while dispensing commentary like “Wrong way through the—oh well, it doesn’t really matter, does it?” and “Ollie’s totally crazy.” “As you can see, he loves life and exercise,” the announcer finally concludes. Same! Kelly Fairclothkelly@jezebel.com@kellyfairclothStaff Writer, JezebelReply232 repliesLeave a reply