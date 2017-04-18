After watching the Instagram video Lana del Rey posted of her singing her new jam about thermonuclear war, I got a little nostalgic for old-fashioned singing into a hairbrush, in the olden days when the songs you made up on a whim were secrets shared in the intimacy between you and your bathroom mirror.

Don’t get me wrong, the song sounds pretty, but there’s something to be said for the analog version of working through one’s ideas. In 1999, the Japanese singer/producer Takako Minekawa cut an entire video for her song “Plash” featuring her singing into a hairbrush, and using a fancy blowdryer to emphasize the ethereal qualities of the chorus, a subdued and pretty “la” on echo. It ruled.

Do you still sing or lipsync in the mirror into a hairbrush? Did you ever? Do you need to snapchat yourself doing it and leave it in the comments? That, my friends, is up to you. OPEN THREAD.