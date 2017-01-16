Did You Know Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner Are Dating?Aimée LutkinToday 11:02amFiled to: dirtbagbillie lourdtaylor lautneroctavia spenceruma thurmanmariah careyelton johnselena gomezdiego lunasuki waterhouse2106EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via Getty. Sometimes, when the goss is slow, you discover a gem you’ve been over-looking for months as you sift through the dirt and dust of celebrity news on a three-day weekend. Advertisement Taylor Lautner posted to Instagram on Sunday, showing himself and Billie Lourd on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Lourd hasn’t been posting much to social media, except heartbreaking pictures of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, so seeing her feeling positive enough about life to flash some peace signs for her boyfriend is nice:But also: what? Taylor Lautner is dating Billie Lourd?! According to People, yes: Advertisement A source tells PEOPLE that Lourd appeared to be in good spirits on her vacation.“Billie is enjoying her vacation,” the source said. “She has been very happy. You can tell she is having a good time. Taylor is taking great care of her. They seem very happy together. They have been sunbathing and also went jet-skiing.”And he writes loving tributes to her on Insta:Keke Palmer “caught” them making out and Snapchatted it to the world in December, according to ET Online, and I am deeply ashamed to have missed it. Advertisement Sponsored [People, ET Online]Selena Gomez got everyone excited by teasing music on Instagram, but it wasn’t hers. Would dance to, though:[US Magazine]Mariah Carey and Elton John got paid $4.2 million to sing to a Russian 19-year-old at her WEDDING this weekend in London at the Landmark Hotel. She’s the granddaughter of billionaire Valery Kogan and will likely own us all someday. Advertisement Advertisement [TMZ]Octavia Spencer did something very nice. [Page Six]Uma Thurman’s ex did something not so nice. [Page Six]John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are cute. [BET]Diego Luna and Suki Waterhouse are “Rogue Oneing.” [TMZ]It’s Lin-Manuel Miranda’s birthday today. Happy Birthday, Lin-Manuel! [DListed]Aimée Lutkin@alutkinContributing writer at Jezebel. Reply210 repliesLeave a reply