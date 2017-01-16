Image via Getty.

Sometimes, when the goss is slow, you discover a gem you’ve been over-looking for months as you sift through the dirt and dust of celebrity news on a three-day weekend.

Advertisement

Taylor Lautner posted to Instagram on Sunday, showing himself and Billie Lourd on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Lourd hasn’t been posting much to social media, except heartbreaking pictures of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, so seeing her feeling positive enough about life to flash some peace signs for her boyfriend is nice:

But also: what? Taylor Lautner is dating Billie Lourd?! According to People, yes:

Advertisement

A source tells PEOPLE that Lourd appeared to be in good spirits on her vacation. “Billie is enjoying her vacation,” the source said. “She has been very happy. You can tell she is having a good time. Taylor is taking great care of her. They seem very happy together. They have been sunbathing and also went jet-skiing.”

And he writes loving tributes to her on Insta:

Keke Palmer “caught” them making out and Snapchatted it to the world in December, according to ET Online, and I am deeply ashamed to have missed it.

Advertisement

Sponsored

[People, ET Online]

Selena Gomez got everyone excited by teasing music on Instagram, but it wasn’t hers. Would dance to, though:

[US Magazine]

Mariah Carey and Elton John got paid $4.2 million to sing to a Russian 19-year-old at her WEDDING this weekend in London at the Landmark Hotel.

She’s the granddaughter of billionaire Valery Kogan and will likely own us all someday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

[TMZ]