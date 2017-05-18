The late playwright Edward Albee / Image via Getty

Earlier today a casting director named Michael Streeter wrote in a Facebook post that the Edward F. Albee Foundation allegedly tried to force him to fire a black actor and replace him with a white actor.



Streeter’s work as a casting director on the production of Albee’s play Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? appears to have been set for a September run at the Shoebox Theater in Portland, Oregon, according to audition listings posted to Facebook and Backstage. Streeter also lists that he his looking specifically for an “African American, Ethnically Ambiguous / Mixed Race” man for the role of Nick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a lengthy memo forwarded to Jezebel and originally sent to Michael Streeter by Press Representative Sam Rudy, the Edward Albee Estate, not the Edward F. Albee Foundation, writes that Streeter was in “gross violation of standard agreements” by advertising the production without first securing the rights. This is because the Albee Estate had not approved his casting, which is their standard protocol for all roles in the play. “Insofar as the Albee Estate had not approved the actor in question, you were in violation of the agreement by hiring him in the first place,” reads the memo. “The decision to ‘fire’ him was yours and yours alone by virtue of your own misstep.”

The memo also addresses the choice of race when it comes to casting the role of Nick:

Regarding the matter of your request to cast an actor who is African-American as Nick in VIRGINIA WOOLF?, it is important to note that Mr. Albee wrote Nick as a Caucasian character, whose blonde hair and blue eyes are remarked on frequently in the play, even alluding to Nick’s likeness as that of an Aryan of Nazi racial ideology. Furthermore, Mr. Albee himself said on numerous occasions when approached with requests for non-traditional casting in productions of VIRGINIA WOOLF? that a mixed-race marriage between a Caucasian and an African-American would not have gone unacknowledged in conversations in that time and place and under the circumstances in which the play is expressly set by textual references in the 1960's. This provides clear evidence that productions of WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? must, indeed, continue to be cast per Mr. Albee’s intention, and according to the legal rights held by his estate, which works with great care to ensure that the author’s intent is upheld as closely as possible and with great consideration given to his stage directions and dialogue.

Colorblind casting in theater is not new but has become more common in recent years, especially after the rise of Hamilton and Hermione being played by black actress Noma Dumezweni in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. But when it comes to a playwright’s original intentions, estates can sometimes be extremely protective regarding changes—with exceptions. Arthur Miller’s estate, for example, allows for all-black casts of All My Sons and Death of a Salesman.

Sponsored

As for casting Nick, the character was originated on stage first by actor George Grizzard and has been played exclusively on Broadway by white actors like George Segal, David Harbour, Madison Dirks, and Bill Berger. In a touring production in 2007, Nick was played by David Furr who was actually a brunette, though in photos from the time it appears that he bleached his hair to blonde.

Jezebel has reached out to Streeter for comment and will update this post if he responds.

Correction: A previous version of this post incorrectly identified the writer Henry Miller as the playwright of All My Sons and Death of a Salesman. The playwright is Arthur Miller. Jezebel regrets the error.



Clarification: The memo sent to Streeter is from the Edward Albee Estate, not the Edward Albee Foundation. The two are separate organizations.