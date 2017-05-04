Images via Getty.

The incredibly A-list trio of Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen are set to star in Book Club, a movie about a group of friends whose book club reads Fifty Shades of Grey. Life changes, apparently, ensue.

That is according to Deadline. The incredible plot description, in full:

Set in and around California, Book Club is a heartfelt comedy about four lifelong friends in their 60s who read 50 Shades of Grey in their monthly book club and have their lives changed forever. For these successful and intelligent women, this is not the type of book that they typically read, but as they soon find out, inspiration can come in the most unlikely of places. The pic is currently in pre-production.

Look—it’s not like they can just make a movie featuring women in the 60s without some hook. Never mind that it is inconceivable that these women would be bowled over by Fifty Shades, since it’s impossible to imagine them as characters that wouldn’t have at least flipped through Fear of Flying at some point during their lives.

The most perplexing part of this pitch, however, is the existence of a book club where everybody reads the book instead of just getting together to drink.