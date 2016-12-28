Debbie Reynolds 'Rushed to Hospital' One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher's DeathBobby FingerToday 6:12pmFiled to: debbie reynoldscarrie fisherfuck 20162016celebrities16311EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via Getty. Just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds has been “rushed” to a Los Angeles hospital for a “medical emergency.” Though unidentified sources have claimed Reynolds suffered a stroke, the LAFD was only able to tell Us Weekly that they “transported an adult female patient in fair to serious condition to Cedars.” Advertisement Reynolds was reportedly at her son’s home making funeral arrangements for Fisher “when someone dialed 911 for help,” as if this story wasn’t already tragic enough.Recommended StoriesCarrie Fisher Helped Me Understand My Mental Illness and AddictionWatch Carrie Fisher Talk to Charlie Rose About Writing, Self-Doubt, and Addiction In 1994 Carrie Fisher, a Princess and a Heroine, Has Died Bobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply163 repliesLeave a reply