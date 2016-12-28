Image via Getty.

Just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds has been “rushed” to a Los Angeles hospital for a “medical emergency.” Though unidentified sources have claimed Reynolds suffered a stroke, the LAFD was only able to tell Us Weekly that they “transported an adult female patient in fair to serious condition to Cedars.”



Reynolds was reportedly at her son’s home making funeral arrangements for Fisher “when someone dialed 911 for help,” as if this story wasn’t already tragic enough.