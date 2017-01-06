GIF Images via Getty/NBC.

Megyn Kelly’s new gig at NBC was announced just two days ago, and rumors of her wrecking ball-like introduction to the network have already begun. People reports that rumors are a’brewin’ that Kelly, who was offered the chance to host a daytime show in addition to a “Sunday evening news magazine program” and “breaking news coverage,” may nab the “coveted 1–2 p.m. slot” currently held by the long-running soap opera, Days of Our Lives.



A source tells the magazine that the “several cast members have been told that this upcoming year of the series will likely be its last,” as their current contract “only carries them through 2017.”

Writes People:

The source says executives at the show have given some key staffers indication that their days are numbered. “Basically, we’ve heard that there won’t be a Days in 2018,” says the source associated with the show, which recently celebrated its 51st anniversary on the network.

Days of Our Lives has been on the air since 1965. Megyn’s last day at Fox News is Friday.