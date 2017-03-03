Dave Chappelle may be one of those people who is constantly announced as being “back,” but with his Netflix deal it appeared to finally be true. Now there’s even a trailer to confirm, in which Chappelle’s voiceover intones, “I know I’ve been gone for a very long time.”

Though he hasn’t been producing anything like The Chappelle Show in the last ten years, Chappelle has still been doing plenty of stand up. The first two specials in his three-part deal with Netflix are from his “personal comedy vault.” According to Entertainment Weekly, the first, titled The Age of Spin, was filmed at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium in March 2016. The second was shot in Austin during Austin City Limits Live at Austin’s Moody Theater; it’s titled Deep in the Heart of Texas, and both those titles sounds like they could be albums.

If you were lucky enough to be at one of those shows and aren’t excited about the March 21 premiere date, never fear. A part of the Netflix deal was a brand new special from Chappelle just for them. And for us.