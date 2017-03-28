Darlene Cates, Who Played the Mother in What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Has DiedBobby FingerToday 10:45amFiled to: darlene cateswhat's eating gilbert grapemoviesdeaths268EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkImage via screengrab.TMZ reports Tuesday that Darlene Cates, the actress best known for playing Bonnie “Momma” Grape in Lasse Hallstrom’s peculiar 1993 drama What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, “died Sunday morning in her sleep” at the age of 69. AdvertisementCates, who once referred to some of Grape’s more dramatic scenes as “art imitating real life,” was discovered by casting directors after appearing on a 1992 episode of Sally entitled “Too Heavy to Leave the House.” In a 2012 profile, she recalled how being in the movie changed her life:It was a triumph, too, for her fans, many of whom wrote to Cates, thanking her for her bravery.I realized “how God had used me to touch other people and give them courage by what I did,” Cates said. “And that gave them courage to put themselves out there more.”If you’re in the mood to revisit the role that made her famous, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape is streaming on Amazon Prime. Here is the trailer:Recommended Stories 27 Fully Made Up Things You Don't Know About Leo DiCaprioLeonardo DiCaprio Painted the Mona Lisa, According to Fox News AnchorDear Johnny Depp, You Are Ruining Everything and Breaking Our HeartsBobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply26 repliesLeave a reply