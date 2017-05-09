Image via Getty.

Last summer, Abby Lee Miller pled guilty to federal charges of withholding $775,000 worth of income while she was filing for bankruptcy. In late March, she let go of her stranglehold on reality TV show Dance Moms, which birthed the career of preferred Sia stand-in Maddie Ziegler. On Tuesday, Miller finally received her sentence.

TMZ reports that Miller was given one year and one day in jail for the 2o counts of fraud with which she was indicted. According to the gossip site, at some point during her trial, Millier actually begged the federal judge for mercy because she had “fallen victim to the sudden fame that came when Dance Moms took off.”

Following her release, Miller will be obligated to pay $160,000, and will be supervised for an additional two years. Miller serve her time in a federal facility near Los Angeles.

It’s unclear if a year in jail is a merciful sentence, but she could have potentially faced five years, as well as fines as high as $5 million. WTAE reports that as she left the courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh, Miller told reporters, “Live and learn,” adding, “I feel relieved. I feel peaceful.”