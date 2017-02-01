It often seems like Dakota Johnson really doesn’t want to be wherever she is when a camera is pointed at her, but you know: fair enough. The world is annoying and if I had to have a performative conversation with Jimmy Fallon, there’s no way I could stop the disinterest from wafting off me, either.

On last night’s Tonight Show, Fallon engaged a particularly low-energy Johnson in a conversation about her truck. It started like this:

Fallon: I want to talk to you about some cool thing I found out about you. You have a Ford F-150. Johnson: I do. Fallon: Me too. Johnson: (Takes a beat to whisper) Cool. Fallon: Yeah. Johnson: Cool! Fallon: It is cool, yeah! Johnson: Yeah! Fallon: That’s my favorite thing I own, it’s unbelievable. That’s my favorite thing I’ve ever invested money in. Johnson: (Inhales) Fallon: The Ford F-150. Do you have like what...what do you have? King Ranch? I have a King Ranch. Johnson: Mine’s just a regular F-150. It’s a ‘95 F-150 though.

How riveted are you? More or less than Johnson? I guess it is interesting that Johnson, the daughter of two famous actors, is driving a 22-year-old F-150 that looks blue but she claims is green. She got if from her grandfather a few months ago.

Fallon: And is it the best thing you’ve ever driven ever? Johnson: It is... um, not really. I mean, yes.

At least it’s reliable, right?

Fallon: Reliable? Is it reliable? Johnson: Um, no.

I won’t deprive you of the joy of discovery by spoiling this scintillating conversation further.