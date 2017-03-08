Ladies, take note: This is what men do when you aren’t around. They chop wood cinematically with varying degrees of frustration directed at the wood.

Some good lessons in the supercut of dads (either official fathers or dudes who are just dads) in movies chopping wood. I won’t give them all away, but do remember to never talk to a man with an axe in his hand.

(Supercut entirely inspired by Michael Audet’s list on Letterboxd: “movies where a dad occasionally chops some fire wood with increasing intensity throughout the movie sometimes shirtless.”)