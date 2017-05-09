Because New York is a city where tired and poor bed bugs are always looking for a place to rest their six legs and sink their teeth into some flesh, Cosmopolitan—in cooperation with Bare Minerals—has built a giant bed in the middle of Times Square. Crawl in and catch some Zs, everybody!

Actually built for National Sleepover Day, the bed invites citizens—not just bed bugs—to “sleep in the bare,” i.e. use Bare Minerals’ new makeup that’s light enough for you to sleep in so that no one ever has to see your true hideous bare face.

Former Miss USA Olivia Culpo has climbed in there and who knows what else:

Okay, creatures of New York! Let’s spoon!