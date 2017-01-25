Image via Getty.

Constance Wu, who is “mom” on ABC’s delightful Fresh Off the Boat and in our hearts, had a lot to say about Casey Affleck’s Oscar nomination (and, let’s face it, probable win) after the Academy’s big announcement Tuesday morning. In a series of tweets (that she has not deleted, by the way) she sounded off on allegations that the actor sexually harassed and physically intimidated women several years ago, writing:

Men who sexually harass women 4 OSCAR! Bc good acting performance matters more than humanity, human integrity! Bc poor kid rly needs the help! Boys! BUY ur way out of trouble by settling out of court! Just do a good acting job, thats all that matters! bc Art isn’t about humanity, right?

(Wu is referencing the fact that Affleck settled the case out of court.) She followed up those tweets with this extended comment:

After those tweets, she shared that she had been “counseled not to talk about this for career’s sake,” adding, “F my career then, I’m a woman & human first. That’s what my craft is built on.”

Meanwhile, Affleck is receiving even more raves for his latest Sundance hit.

So I clicked on this headline (“Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Their Sexy Texts & Fun Hangouts Revealed”) because I was, frankly, deeply interested in learning more about Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s sexy texts and fun hangouts. Could I learn something from their sexy texts? Should I try to emulate their fun hangouts? Unfortunately, they weren’t “revealed” as much as they were “mentioned for a second time.”



We go from this, in the lede:



We’ve got all the details on how they’ve been hanging out constantly and blowing up each other’s phones with flirty texts.

To this, in the next paragraph:

“...They text every day. They have a really sexy and flirty relationship” a source tells E! News. “They laugh and like each other’s personalities,” the insider continues...

So, all the details about Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s flirty texts are that they “like each other’s personalities” (thank god?) and have a “really sexy and flirty relationship.” I wanted more, and shouldn’t feel as disappointed as I do for not receiving it.

