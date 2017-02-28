Connie Britton Is Absolutely Definitely Dead to Nashville, Quit AskingAimée LutkinToday 11:45amFiled to: NashvilleConnie BrittonStephen Colbertthe late show232EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkConnie Britton very obviously didn’t want to be on Nashville anymore and she made it happen in a way that assured her character will not be able to return. Unless... Advertisement On Monday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Britton made her first appearance since Rayna got deaded. Colbert does the requisite ask about Rayna’s departure. Is there any workaround? Zombies? Evil twin? While Britton warms to the idea of a twin, exclaiming, “What if this long lost twin sister comes back? Oh, and she’s such a devil.”Keep dreaming. Britton is not coming back to this show ever, though she does go out of her way to assure her fans of her love for them. They’re the best fans. Highest caliber fans. Advertisement “I would just say to my fans, first of all, that I love you so much, the show loves you so much, and that you know, Rayna will live on forever,” says Britton, “You know I feel so fortunate that I was able to play that character, truly, with all my heart, I love that character so much. And just like when we lose somebody in our lives, that spirit lives on.”Colbert replies, “And reruns.”Also, as your 1000th reminder, Connie Britton used to be roommates with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and this picture is still adorable: Screengrab via YouTube. The spirit of Connie Britton’s haircut lives on.Recommended StoriesSure Seems Like Connie Britton Doesn't Really Want to Be on Nashville AnymoreThe Only Way to Escape Nashville Is DEATHNashville's Season 5 Trailer Is Full of Infidelity, Thievery, and StalkersAimée Lutkin@alutkinContributing writer at Jezebel. Reply23 repliesLeave a reply