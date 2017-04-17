Image via Getty

Lady Gaga will make the best use of her time at Coachella by shooting scenes there this week for the remake of A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper.

Advertisement

During her Coachella set on Sunday, Gaga debuted her new single “The Cure,” a sparkle of a song that’s more on the peppy synth side of pop than what we’re used to from her.

Days later, she’ll be shooting scenes for the long-brewing remake of A Star Is Born, which Cooper is directing.



Advertisement

Regular people have been invited to participate as extras for concert scenes shooting on April 18 and 19, so as to take advantage of the sea of music lovers and flower crowns gathered in the dessert of Indio, California.

Billboard reports:

The solicitation for extras (which you can read here) invites Little Monsters to “be in the audience as Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga films scenes on the actual Coachella stages. Help cheer and applaud their performances on camera... the scenes for these days will portray a Country Western music concert. All you Monsters that can attend should get decked out in your most comfortable denim & boots, throw on a Stetson (leave those pink Joanne hats at home) and come out to show your support!”

These future memories cost $10 per ticket and everyone’s phones will reportedly be trapped in a Yondr pouch to prevent photo and video leaks while filming.