A very pregnant Ciara was in a minor car accident on Friday, but both she and her baby are fine. According to TMZ,



Witnesses tell us Ciara was driving her white Mercedes SUV and was making a left turn when a grey Volvo SUV slammed into the front passenger side of her vehicle.

Ciara was seen walking around after the crash, clutching her shoulder and talking on the phone. Nevertheless, her rep told People “she’s fine.” Her husband, Russell Wilson, tweeted that she’s better than fine—she’s great!

Fine!

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s divorce is “very much on,” a source tells TMZ, despite rumors and plenty of evidence to the contrary. In February, the two were “gearing up to file for divorce,” which is strange considering they’d been revving their divorce engines for something like two years now.



But no, says TMZ. The divorce train is leaving the station, and both Jennifer and Ben are on it, New Yorkers in one hand and Au Bon Pain coffee in the other, with maybe a snack in the bag for later.

Ben’s been MIA since the Oscars. He and Jen get along and are committed to strong co-parenting, but we’re told there’s no talk of reconciliation and the divorce is moving along.

Try as I might, I can’t forget this Dinner for Five clip in which Garner looks at Affleck with a cascade of hearts flowing from her eyeballs. If that abundant well of affection can eventually dry up, what hope is there for the rest of us? Something to think about.

