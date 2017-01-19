Photo:Getty

Have you always wondered what paparazzi scream at celebrities when they’re at the airport or on the street or coming out of a Starbucks holding a venti coffee and wearing a baseball hat? I’ve assumed that it was some variation of “LOOK OVER HERE!” and “YOU LOOK GREAT/UGLY/PERFECT,” but apparently, if you’re Chrissy Teigen, it’s occasionally racist, vile, trash directed at your husband, John Legend.



As she is wont to do, Teigen was merrily tweeting her way through her flight to New York, commenting on plane food and her very wise decision to avoid the shrimp toast first thing in the morning when she also tweeted some shit a pap decided to say to her about her husband: “If we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?”

Her husband was standing next to her. Cool. This inquiry came in the middle of what I assume were some inane questions about Cravings, probably asked at first to partially to exploit the fact that she really does seem like one of the nicest and more genuine celebrities around.

Because casually insulting the husband of the person you’re trying to make money off of wasn’t enough, the pap also felt it necessary to tackle this anti-Semitic question for the ages:

That is...quite the transition and also remarkably inappropriate. Nice try, unnamed racist paparazzo, but what made you think Chrissy Teigen would fall for your shit?

[Cosmopolitan]

It has recently come to my attention that Kristen Stewart has coauthored a research paper on artificial intelligence and I would love it for all of you to be aware of it as well.

The paper was written ahead of her directorial debut for the upcoming film Come Swim, a short film that is a “diptych of one man’s day; half impressionist and half realist portraits” according to IMDB. Hmmm! Here’s a little more info:

The short film was inspired by one of her own paintings, and filmmakers used a technique called style transfer that uses machine learning to transfer the technique and color palette from one image to another. In Come Swim, Stewart used style transfer to meld scenes in the film with the style and color of her painting. “The painting itself evokes the thoughts an individual has in the first moments of waking (fading in-between dreams and reality),” reads a section of the paper. “This directly drove the look of the shot, leading us to map the emotions we wanted to evoke to parameters in the algorithm.”

Good for Kristen Stewart! Good for research! Good for her directorial debut!

Advertisement

[People]