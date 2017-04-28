Image via Getty.

Chris Soules and his “high-powered” lawyers have released a statement that contradicts early details about the Monday accident that resulted in Kenneth Mosher’s death and Soules’ arrest.

Though initial reporting from sources like TMZ suggested Soules “fled” the scene of the accident without providing any assistance, a statement released by Soules’s attorneys on Thursday claims the farmer (and former Bachelor star) “contacted law enforcement immediately” and “attempted to resuscitate [the victim]” while waiting for EMTs to arrive.

His statement continues:

“His attorneys are confident that once all the evidence is made public, it will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher...Everyone in this close-knit farming community is mourning Mr. Mosher’s passing. Soules offers his sincere condolences to the Mosher family.”

They’ve asked the public not to “prejudge” Soules.

In a story that’s either lighter or darker, depending on the way you view the world, The Daily Mail reports this week that Kim Kardashian lost “100,000" Instagram followers—not “almost”or “more than” or “around,” but exactly 100,000—because they discovered her butt was... “dimpled with cellulite”?

The story begins with the paparazzi photos from her vacation with Kourtney’s Krew released earlier this week. “Many claim that the unflattering paparazzi snaps are proof that Kim, 36, has been Photoshopping her Instagram images for years,” writes The Daily Mail, providing no sources for those claims beyond rude comments on Kardashian’s Instagram like:

‘Kim you make me feel sick talking about your flawless body when you run to the plastic surgeon for everything. There is nothing real about you.’ ‘Nothing natural about years of botox’. ‘Your body is completely fake’. ‘The natural one. Kimmy would look that good too if she stayed away from all that plastic surgery. Injections, implants, shots; just say no.’

Silly Daily Mail. These kinds of commenters don’t unfollow women on Instagram. If they did, what would they do with their time?

