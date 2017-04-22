Image via Getty.

Chris Pratt has proven himself to be kind of a ding-dong, but at least he’s up front about his ding...dongery.



In an interview with Men’s Fitness, Pratt made the tone-deaf assertion that he just doesn’t feel that his personal journey—as an attractive, straight white man—has been adequately conveyed in American cinema, y’know? Specifically:

“I don’t see personal stories that necessarily resonate with me, because they’re not my stories,”said Pratt, “I think there’s room for me to tell mine, and probably an audience that would be hungry for them. The voice of the average, blue-collar American isn’t necessarily represented in Hollywood.”

But a few moments of reflection—and some critical backlash—allowed Pratt to appreciate that this particular story is perhaps the only one that literally never needs to be told ever again.

Thank you for your apology, Christopher. You may go now.

I have a dream that Beyoncé’s unborn twins are also wearing those sunglasses. Don’t make me explain the details; I have no answers for you.

Also, this photo was taken at an event celebrating the launch of Kelly Rowland’s new book, which she co-wrote with her “longtime OB/GYN.” Take as much time with that information as you need.

[People]

Ellie Goulding says she starts each day with a round of boxing, where she sweats and sweats and sometimes doesn’t shower after.

As she told People:

“Sometimes I don’t shower at all before going to the studio, even after I train,” she says. “I feel like I never smell. I know some people wouldn’t want to do that, but I do, and I do fine. I think you can overshower, you can overwash your hair, and you can overwash your face. No one ever said you have to shower that much!”

I haven’t seen the issue in print, but I hope “I feel like I never smell” is used as a pull quote. Something like this:

I feel like I never smell.

[People]