Last Saturday, comedian Aziz Ansari hosted Saturday Night Live and, in his opening monologue, likened supporters of Donald Trump to Chris Brown fans. He explained that in each case, fans remain steadfast even if they “don’t condone the [individual’s] extracurriculars.” Of course, folded into the joke is a critique of this caveat, an implication that it’s weak and ultimately unacceptable.

As you might imagine, Chris Brown was not amused. And as the A.V. Club reports, he responded viciously via a flagrantly racist Instagram post.

“FUCK NO!!!!!! Somebody tell ALADDIN HOP OFF MY DICK!” the caption reads.

Referring to Aladdin—the Disney character and the protagonist of the Middle Eastern folktale—draws attention to the Indian-American comedian’s race in a less than flattering way. In fact, it’s a variety of bald racism that, as the A.V. Club observes, “you don’t usually see from someone whose Instagram name doesn’t include a frog emoji.” But then, Brown isn’t exactly famous for his compassion.

The singer later posted a video in which he complained some more about Ansari’s comment and bemoaned that he “can’t catch a fucking break.” He also suggested that he’s leaving the U.S. Shoot.