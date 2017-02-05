Chelsea Peretti Gave a Nod to Beyoncé in Her Pregnancy Announcement Hannah GoldToday 11:32amFiled to: DIRT BAGCHELSEA PERETTIJORDAN PEELEBEYONCEMALIA OBAMA17014EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Getty Chelsea Peretti lovingly schmonceyed Beyoncé in her announcement on Saturday that she and husband Jordan Peele are expecting their first child.The comedian couple married last year and made a similarly sly announcement of the union via Instagram in April. Felicitations! Advertisement Advertisement [Us]This shot of Malia Obama expertly sporting mom jeans en route to her internship with independent film studio the Weinstein Company almost makes me wish I went into an office every day (for the cute outfits!).[Teen Vogue]A fan mistook Sarah Silverman for Kate Beckinsale’s daughter….somehow? [Us]Kesha released a 30-second PSA against online harassment. [Paper]Celebs want everyone in NYC to read the same book at the same time and have humbly submitted some suggestions (William H. Macy is advocating A Tree Grows in Brooklyn). [Page Six]Lady Gaga plans to launch a brand of wine called “Grigio Girls”. [TMZ]Find your Totino. [Uproxx]Hannah Gold@togglecoatWeekends at JezebelReply170 repliesLeave a reply