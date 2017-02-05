Photo: Getty

Chelsea Peretti lovingly schmonceyed Beyoncé in her announcement on Saturday that she and husband Jordan Peele are expecting their first child.

The comedian couple married last year and made a similarly sly announcement of the union via Instagram in April. Felicitations!

This shot of Malia Obama expertly sporting mom jeans en route to her internship with independent film studio the Weinstein Company almost makes me wish I went into an office every day (for the cute outfits!).

  • A fan mistook Sarah Silverman for Kate Beckinsale’s daughter….somehow? [Us]
  • Kesha released a 30-second PSA against online harassment. [Paper]
  • Celebs want everyone in NYC to read the same book at the same time and have humbly submitted some suggestions (William H. Macy is advocating A Tree Grows in Brooklyn). [Page Six]
  • Lady Gaga plans to launch a brand of wine called “Grigio Girls”. [TMZ]
  • Find your Totino. [Uproxx]