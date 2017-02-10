He Will Not Divide Us, an anti-Trump performance art project created by Shia Labeouf with the Museum of the Moving Image, was shut down by the museum on Friday due to “a serious and ongoing public safety hazard.” The project became overrun by trolls and white supremacists (Labeouf was recently charged with assault after a confrontation), who you can see above expressing their genetic superiority by lunging their flabby, shapeless demon bodies around in some kind of McPoyle-inspired freak dance as they chug bottles of whole milk.

As Mic helpfully points out, milk is apparently a favored symbol of white supremacists:

Some white supremacists think white ethnic identity has a geographic, historical correlation with the body’s tolerance for milk — specifically, the production of the lactase enzyme that allows humans to break down lactose. On 4chan, the internet’s hate speech hit factory, one anonymous poster laid this thesis out using the following graphic from a study in Nature, showing hotspots of where certain populations have higher milk tolerances. The discussion thread also contained references to seemingly benign academic studies of “Lactose tolerance in a Slavic population,” conversations about whether modern industry has tainted the purity of milk, and several milk-based poems about white pride.

I really never expected that I would feel this grateful for my dairy allergy. Take a quick gander at these shirtless Nazi milkboys touching each other’s damp bodies and drowning in cow product and you, too, might order an almond milk latte tomorrow:

Anyway, sleep well!

