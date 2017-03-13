Charlize Theron On Hot Atomic Blonde Sex Scene: 'Being Naked Is Nothing'Rachel Vorona CoteYesterday 8:00pmFiled to: Dirt BagCharlize TheronSofia BoutellaReese WitherspoonJonathan LipnickiMadonnaJonah HillJason HoppyBethenny Frankel1245EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screengrab via YouTube You may have already seen the trailer for Charlize Theron’s latest film, Atomic Kitten—it’s gritty, impudent, and impossibly sexy. And because the trailer incorporates shots of Theron’s character romping in bed with a French operative, played by Sofia Boutella, everybody is very excited to ask the star about lesbian sex. Advertisement Theron, however, addresses the scene candidly. On Sunday, during an appearance at SXSW, she was asked about “seducing” her co-star.“Seducing her? It’s very easy, she’s gorgeous!” Theron told ET Canada. “She was just great. She was the only actress that we looked at. She came over, she hung out with me and [director] Dave, and there was something about her that was so genuinely innocent and yet incredibly strong, that she was really perfect for the film.” Advertisement In fact, Theron is confident that their chemistry could not be matched.“I can’t imagine anyone else doing it,” she says. “She’s a dancer, I’m a dancer. So, we’re a little bit like—you know dancers are like, ‘What? Being naked is nothing.’ We just wanted it to be real and cool.’”The spy thriller arrives in theaters on July 28, and it looks truly badass. Or rather, Theron’s character appears to be a badass who bests men in combat and conversation, and takes pleasure when she wants it. I can’t wait. Sponsored You can watch the trailer below, but do take note: it’s fairly bloody.[ET Online]Reese Witherspoon’s mother enjoyed the latest episode of Big Little Lies (same), and she very adorably texted her daughter to tell her so. Moreover, she elaborated on what made this particular episode so compelling.This was an especially steamy episode, yes! Though, I’d probably enjoy those moments more if I weren’t so furious over Perry’s villainy and the injustice and snobbery impelling Ziggy’s problems at school. Advertisement Oh, it’s also delightful that Witherspoon’s mother calls the show “Little Lies.”[E! News]You probably remember Jonathan Lipnicki best as the cute kid from Jerry Maguire and Stuart Little. He recently spoke up about bullying and how his unique experience as a child star exacerbated it. [MTV News]Madonna’s stalker wants $5 million for ostensibly being beaten up by cops after he camped outside the singer’s NYC apartment. [TMZ]Jonah Hill went to the gym, as many people are wont to do. [People]Bethenny Frankel’s ex, Jason Hoppy, insists that he did not stalk her. [Radar Online]Rachel Vorona Coterachel@jezebel.com@RVoronaCoteContributor, JezebelReply124 repliesLeave a reply