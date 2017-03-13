Screengrab via YouTube

You may have already seen the trailer for Charlize Theron’s latest film, Atomic Kitten—it’s gritty, impudent, and impossibly sexy. And because the trailer incorporates shots of Theron’s character romping in bed with a French operative, played by Sofia Boutella, everybody is very excited to ask the star about lesbian sex.

Theron, however, addresses the scene candidly. On Sunday, during an appearance at SXSW, she was asked about “seducing” her co-star.

“Seducing her? It’s very easy, she’s gorgeous!” Theron told ET Canada. “She was just great. She was the only actress that we looked at. She came over, she hung out with me and [director] Dave, and there was something about her that was so genuinely innocent and yet incredibly strong, that she was really perfect for the film.”

In fact, Theron is confident that their chemistry could not be matched.

“I can’t imagine anyone else doing it,” she says. “She’s a dancer, I’m a dancer. So, we’re a little bit like—you know dancers are like, ‘What? Being naked is nothing.’ We just wanted it to be real and cool.’”

The spy thriller arrives in theaters on July 28, and it looks truly badass. Or rather, Theron’s character appears to be a badass who bests men in combat and conversation, and takes pleasure when she wants it. I can’t wait.

You can watch the trailer below, but do take note: it’s fairly bloody.

Reese Witherspoon’s mother enjoyed the latest episode of Big Little Lies (same), and she very adorably texted her daughter to tell her so. Moreover, she elaborated on what made this particular episode so compelling.

This was an especially steamy episode, yes! Though, I’d probably enjoy those moments more if I weren’t so furious over Perry’s villainy and the injustice and snobbery impelling Ziggy’s problems at school.

Oh, it’s also delightful that Witherspoon’s mother calls the show “Little Lies.”

