In case the heart wrenching spectacle of Cher singing “Believe” live at the Billboard Music Awards wasn’t enough to get you to actually tune in this year, the show runners have another Vegas-approved diva who will be taking the stage.

Céline Dion has announced she’ll be performing a little known song titled “My Heart Will Go On” from the movie Titanic, which will be celebrating its 20th anniversary on December 19th. Which means it has also been nearly two decades of the world not knowing exactly how Jack and Rose were boning in that car, which still keeps the Jezebel staff lying awake at night.

“This song means a lot to me, and it has played such a huge role in my career,” Dion said in a statement about the song which earned her three Grammys, an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe in the late ‘90s.

No, Céline, it means a lot to us.